Education

Despite 95 percent strike vote, it’s still business as usual in Alberta schools

By Nikki Ritchot
Alberta Teachers Association Logo. (Sourced from their Facebook page)

Despite a 95 per cent strike vote from teachers last month, it’s still business as usual in Alberta schools.

In a June 13th letter to parents, St. Paul Education’s superintendent said mediation between the Alberta Teachers’ Association and the province is set to continue June 19th and 20th. No strike is planned yet, but the ATA must give 72 hours’ notice if one moves forward.

Key issues include class sizes, supports, and wages, while the latest offer from the province includes a 12 per cent wage bump over four years. 

