A crash outside a convenience store in St. Paul early Friday morning sent a teen to hospital in Edmonton with serious injuries.

RCMP say it happened around 3 a.m., when a truck hit both the victim and the building—pinning the teen between them. The driver, who knew the victim, then fled the scene.

Police later arrested 18-year-old Courage Monias, who’s now facing several charges including aggravated assault and failure to stop.

He remains in custody awaiting a hearing.