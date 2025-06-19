The Cloverlodge Stampede is making its return to the Town of Viking this July.

The event is a crowd favourite and will include activities for everyone like a parade, beer gardens, fireworks at dusk, and of course, the performances.

Cost to attend is $20 per family, $10 per individual, and folks 12 and under are free.

The Cloverlodge Stampede will take place at the Stampede Grounds located in the northeast corner of Viking on July 12th and 13th.

For more information, you can visit the Town of Viking Facebook page.