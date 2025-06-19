Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsCloverlodge Stampede returns to Viking this July
Local News

Cloverlodge Stampede returns to Viking this July

By Nikki Ritchot
alt
Town of Viking sign. (Photo by Nikki Ritchot, My Vegreville Now Staff)

The Cloverlodge Stampede is making its return to the Town of Viking this July.

The event is a crowd favourite and will include activities for everyone like a parade, beer gardens, fireworks at dusk, and of course, the performances.

Cost to attend is $20 per family, $10 per individual, and folks 12 and under are free.

The Cloverlodge Stampede will take place at the Stampede Grounds located in the northeast corner of Viking on July 12th and 13th.

For more information, you can visit the Town of Viking Facebook page.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    ckvg Now playing play

    The Ranch logo