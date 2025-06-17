Mountain View County, Alta., – On June 8, 2025, at approximately 9 a.m., Olds RCMP received a call for service about an erratic driver who southbound on Highway 2.
Information was received that the vehicle was traveling over 150 km/hr and almost side swiped another vehicle, passed unsafely and veered into other lanes of travel.
Olds RCMP located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on Highway 2. Officers observed illegal cigarettes in plain view during the traffic stop. As a result, a 37-year-old male resident of Spruce Grove, Alta., was arrested and charged with the following:
• Frauds upon Government
• Possession of untaxed tobacco
The male, who cannot be named as the charges have not been sworn before the courts, was released on an appearance notice. He will be appearing in Alberta Court of Justice in Didsbury on Aug. 25, 2025.
Sgt. Jamie Day, Detachment Commander of Olds RCMP, states, “Olds RCMP remains fully committed in building safer communities by working in partnership with our community, as well as through investigative and enforcement efforts to achieve this goal. Olds RCMP would like to thank Didsbury RCMP for their assistance during this investigation.”