Mountain View County, Alta., – On June 8, 2025, at approximately 9 a.m., Olds RCMP received a call for service about an erratic driver who southbound on Highway 2.

Information was received that the vehicle was traveling over 150 km/hr and almost side swiped another vehicle, passed unsafely and veered into other lanes of travel.

Olds RCMP located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on Highway 2. Officers observed illegal cigarettes in plain view during the traffic stop. As a result, a 37-year-old male resident of Spruce Grove, Alta., was arrested and charged with the following: