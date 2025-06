The City of Cold Lake is looking for craft, food, and commercial vendors to join the Community Marketplace during Aqua Days at Kinosoo Beach.

The event runs August 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it’s a great chance to showcase your goods while soaking up the summer vibes.

The deadline to apply is July 2.

For more info, visit coldlake.com/aquadays or call the Cold Lake Energy Centre at 780-639-6400.