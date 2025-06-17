The Viking Beaver Family and Community Support Services say the grief can feel isolating, but you don’t have to navigate it alone.

The organization will be hosting a grief support group this summer called Living Through Loss. This six-week facilitated support group is for adults who are grieving, and the sessions will be led by a MSW-level Registered Social Worker with experience in trauma-informed care and grief support. The group will offer a compassionate, confidential space to explore your experience of loss and find connection with others along the way.

The Living Through Loss Support Group will meet every Tuesday at the Viking Beaver FCSS office during the summer starting on July 8th until August 12th from 6pm to 7:30pm. There is no cost to join the group, but participants will be required to complete a brief questionnaire before registering.

For more information or to register, you can contact Dawn at the Viking Beaver FCSS at 780-336-4024. For further information, you can also visit the Viking Beaver FCSS Facebook page.