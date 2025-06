The Vegreville Legion is preparing to host two Decoration Day Services, one on June 21st at the Lavoy Cemetery at 2pm, and one on June 22nd at 2pm at the Riverside Cemetery here in Town.

Flags will be placed at the resting places of the deceased veterans by June 20th at both locations if any family members would like to visit with their own personal dedication.

For more details about these services, please visit our Community Events Calendar.