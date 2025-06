Rona Vegreville will be hosting their official Grand Opening event from June 19th to 21st.

A fundraising barbecue will also be happening at their location on the 19th, with all proceeds collected being donated to the Vegreville Food Bank. During this time you can expect discounts storewide, vendors, door prizes, and games.

We will also be on location that day from 10am to 2pm so be sure to keep it tuned to The Ranch 106.5 for updates!