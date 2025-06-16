Subscribe to Local News
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Vegreville area

By Nikki Ritchot
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for:

  • Co. of Minburn near Vegreville Inland and Warwick

Thunderstorms have developed in central Alberta. These thunderstorms are very slow moving and could cause high rainfall amounts and accumulating small hail late this afternoon and this evening. Driving conditions may be difficult. When thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Don’t drive through flooded roadways. Heavy rain can cause flash flooding and significant reductions to visibility. Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing damaging hail, wind or rain. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@ec.gc.ca, call 1-800-239-0484 or post reports on X using #ABStorm.

