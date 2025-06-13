11:22 AM MDT Friday 13 June 2025

Conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds this afternoon.

These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground.

However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado. If conditions become more favourable for the development of landspout tornadoes, watches and warnings will be issued by Environment Canada.

Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous. They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances. Treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously. Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter. These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@ec.gc.ca, call 1-800-239-0484 or post reports on X using #ABStorm.