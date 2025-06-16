The RCMP’s Musical Ride is trotting out a total of twenty appearances in Alberta as part of the national tour for 2025.

The trek through the province will be bookended by stops in Calgary in early July for the Stampede and then back to Calgary for early September dates at Spruce Meadows.

The Musical Ride troop of up to 32 RCMP officers and their horses will also perform in places such as Red Deer, St. Paul, Cold Lake, Lloydminster, and Edmonton.

Ticket sales from the intricate formations and drills set to music allow the RCMP to generate thousands of dollars for local charities and non-profit groups. The full tour calendar for this year is available on the rcmp.ca website.

WITH FILES FROM GALEN HARTVIKSEN, VISTA RADIO