The Community Association for Lasting Success is very excited for this summer’s edition of their Little Explorers Program, happening in July and August. The program is a summer day camp intended for children aged 3 to 5 years old, letting them explore Vegreville and have some fun in the sun.

Family Literacy Coordinator for CALS Erika Trufyn says that the program is a wonderful option for younger children.

Some daily activities slated to take place throughout the camp include crafts, music and singing, and plenty of outdoor play.

For a detailed schedule and cost information, or to register your child for the Little Explorers Program, you can visit vcals.org. If you have any further questions, you can call the Community Association for Lasting Success at 780-632-3225.