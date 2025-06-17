HomeCountry CommunityVegreville and District Co-Op Community ConnectionJune 17, 2025 Family Literacy Coordinator with CALS Erika Trufyn Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection June 17, 2025 Family Literacy Coordinator with CALS Erika Trufyn FacebookTwitterWhatsAppReddItEmail The Ranch 106.5 Logo. https://www.myvegrevillenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/June-17-2025-Erika-Trufyn.mp3 - Advertisement - More Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection June 16, 2025 Vegreville Canadian Tire Owner Grant Ranger Jeff Dyck - Monday, Jun. 16th, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection June 12, 2025 Father’s Day Event Co-Chair Derek Fox Jeff Dyck - Thursday, Jun. 12th, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection June 11, 2025 Vegreville Fire Department Captain Amanuel Webeshet Jeff Dyck - Wednesday, Jun. 11th, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection June 10, 2025 Andrew Rural Academy Superintendent Dr. Natalie Rose Jeff Dyck - Tuesday, Jun. 10th, 2025