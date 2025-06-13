The Vegreville Garden Club in conjunction with the Vegreville Agricultural Society will be hosting the very first Vegreville Streetscapes Community Yard Award Program. The Program is intended to help recognize the many community members who spend time beautifying their front lawns, gardens, and outdoor spaces.

Member of the Vegreville Garden Club Jamie Geleta says that this program is meant to highlight how beautiful our Town really is and how hard residents work to keep their spaces visually appealing.

There are four categories for these awards, including Best Front Yard, Best Balcony, Best Business, and Community Choice Award. You can nominate a neighbour or yourself to be considered for the judging of your space.

To nominate a neighbour or enter the contest yourself, you can send an email to vegrevillegardenclub@gmail.com, or pick up and drop off a nomination form at the Vegreville Agricultural Society office. You can also mail in a nomination form to the Society. Forms will be accepted starting on June 16th until July 18th.

For a detailed breakdown of what judges will be looking for for this year’s awards, please visit the Vegreville Ag Society website at vegag.ca. If you have any questions, you can send an email to the Garden Club, or call Bev at 587-280-3273.