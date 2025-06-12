Subscribe to Local News
News

Potential Alberta Teachers Association strike still being considered

By Nikki Ritchot
alt
Alberta Teachers Association Logo. (Sourced from their Facebook page)

The Alberta Teachers Association says 95 per cent of members who voted cast their ballots for a strike if a new contract agreement isn’t reached.

Union president Jason Schilling says the results show teachers have had enough with being asked to do more with less every year.

The teachers now have 120 days to initiate any job action, and must provide a 72-hour notice of a walkout.

However, Schilling won’t commit to any strike date.

The union’s executive council is to meet today and tomorrow to consider its next steps.

 

