Preparations for the 52nd annual Pysanka Festival are now well underway. This long standing and popular event is a yearly celebration of Ukrainian culture and history.

President for the Festival Myron Kruk says that this year’s event is all about honouring our ancestors and the traditions they pass down to us.

The Festival will be jam packed with awesome activities for people of all ages, including dance competitions, folk art, a pioneer village, traditional Ukrainian food, and much more.

The 52nd annual Pysanka Festival takes place on July 4th, 5th, and 6th at the Vegreville Ag Society Grounds. For a complete list of activities slated for that weekend, you can visit pysankafestival.com.