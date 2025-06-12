Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsLocal News52nd annual Pysanka Festival makes its way to Vegreville this July
Local News

52nd annual Pysanka Festival makes its way to Vegreville this July

By Nikki Ritchot
alt
Pysanka Park (Supplied, Town of Vegreville)

Preparations for the 52nd annual Pysanka Festival are now well underway. This long standing and popular event is a yearly celebration of Ukrainian culture and history.

President for the Festival Myron Kruk says that this year’s event is all about honouring our ancestors and the traditions they pass down to us.

The Festival will be jam packed with awesome activities for people of all ages, including dance competitions, folk art, a pioneer village, traditional Ukrainian food, and much more.

The 52nd annual Pysanka Festival takes place on July 4th, 5th, and 6th at the Vegreville Ag Society Grounds. For a complete list of activities slated for that weekend, you can visit pysankafestival.com.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    ckvg Now playing play

    The Ranch logo