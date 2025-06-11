Subscribe to Local News
Local News

Town of Vegreville prepares for Community Garage Sale and Lemonade Day

By Nikki Ritchot
The Vegreville Pysanka. (Photo by Nikki Ritchot, MyVegrevilleNow Staff)

We’re getting closer to the Town of Vegreville Community Wide Garage Sale, happening on Saturday, June 14th.

The sales will be held rain or shine from 9am to 5pm.

June 14th is also Lemonade Day, an initiative that encourages kids to get out into the community and run their own lemonade stand. When you’re out an about that day, be sure to visit a stand and support our local children!

For map of the houses that will be participating in the Garage Sale and the locations of lemonade stands throughout Town, you can click here.

