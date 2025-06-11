This month marks the 20th anniversary of Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart Program. The Program began in 2005 and aims to financially assist children and families who might be facing barriers to access sports and recreational activities.

Here in Vegreville, owner of our local Canadian Tire store Grant Ranger says he is thrilled to see Jumpstart enter its 20th year and is always pleased to see just how much the community is willing to support the program.

Ranger goes on to say that Jumpstart has helped many children in Vegreville access the sports they love over the years, and that in 2024, our local branch was able to help over 40 youths and dispersed over $11,000 dollars in financial aid. Throughout its 20 year run, Jumpstart has helped over 835 children in Vegreville and raised over 135,000 dollars in assistance.

Throughout the month of June, you can visit our local Canadian Tire to learn more about the Jumpstart program, make a donation, and enter to win a bbq. Ranger also mentions that the Vegreville location will also partner with our local RCMP detachment for their Jumpstart fundraiser for the donation of some children’s bikes.

100 percent of donations made to the Jumpstart Program are donated to children in need, and all donations made in Vegreville stay right here in our community.

If you’d like to learn more about this program, be sure to visit our local Canadian Tire not only this month, but at any time throughout the year. You can also get more information or donate online at jumpstart.canadiantire.ca.