The City of Cold Lake has approved a new Child Care Space Incentive Program, aiming to create up to 100 new licensed childcare spaces with a municipal investment of up to $150,000.

The program offers $1,500 per space, capped at $30,000 per project, to support capital costs for both for-profit and non-profit operators. The move comes after the province excluded Cold Lake from its targeted childcare funding list, a decision city officials plan to challenge.

The grants will be issued in two phases based on project completion and compliance, with council set to decide funding sources at its June 10th meeting.