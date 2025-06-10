Vegreville Fire Services will be hosting three Fire Extinguisher Courses over the summer and into the fall season. These courses are open to anyone looking to gain a bit of knowledge and hand on experience needed to confidently respond in the event of a small fire.

Captain for the Vegreville Fire Services and Fire Prevention Officer Amanuel Webeshet says these courses are valuable for anyone who may own or have access to fire extinguishers and are looking to learn more about using them in emergency situations.

Topics covered in these courses will include fire and extinguisher types, fire extinguisher inspection, general fire prevention measures, and hands on practice extinguishing simulated fires.

The Fire Extinguisher Courses are happening on June 20th, August 22nd, and October 17th. They will run from 9am to 11am at the Vegreville Fire Hall.

Cost per person to take the class is $25, and there are limited spots available.

For more information or to register for these courses, you can click here. If you have any questions, you can call Vegreville Fire Services at 780-632-2254.