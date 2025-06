Alberta RCMP encourages you to secure your property to help prevent yard theft and break and enters this summer.

Last year, there were close to four thousand residential break and enters in Alberta RCMP jurisdiction.

A few Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design practices include ensuring your yard is well lit, your gates, sheds, garages and home are locked and consider installing a security system.

If you see a crime in progress, call Nine-One-One or Crime Stoppers.