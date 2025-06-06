Subscribe to Local News
Trading Post

June 6, 2025

June 6, 2025
PHONED IN ITEMS
For sale: Black shelf, 57.5 inches high, 31 inches wide, 20.5 inches deep $20/30-inch by 68-inch coffee table $100/13 four-by-eight sheets of OFB $10 each/Four-foot high tripod $20/Box of face-masks $10/Garage shelf $20/Ten Android phone charging cords $5 each/Four LED plant grow lights, 12 by 12 inches $5 each/Eight LED plant grow lights, 10 by 8 inches $35 each/Two wood display tables $75 each/Camping chair $10/Stirrups for a concrete pad $3 each/Two 20-foot rebar sections $10 each/Fan $25 780-603-9718

For sale: Bottle-feed lambs, one month old, already drinking water $100 each 780-208-9492 Vegreville, AB

Announcement: Vegreville Classic Car Meet & Greet and Vegreville Ag Society are teaming up to possibly hold Vegreville’s first swap meet! $25 a table. Event to be held at Ag Society ground on September 20. Contact 780-603-7693 to book a table. Event dependant on amount of vendors.

TEXTED IN ITEMS
For sale: Older two-bedroom park model trailer, to be moved $5000 780-227-2141

For sale: Ford canopy for a 2007 short box truck $500 780-614-9927

For sale: Clean-burning split seasoned white Birch firewood $350 for a half cord 780-603-6097 Ranfurly, AB

Looking for: Spruce to cut in the Vegreville area 780-603-1857

