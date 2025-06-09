The Andrew Rural Academy is preparing for a busy summer season as time marches on toward their very first school year, happening this September.

The public charter school, located in the Village of Andrew, will have a STEM, or science, technology, engineering, and mathematics focus.

As the school prepares for its grand opening, they will be hosting both a job fair and an enrollment drive this month.

Newly appointed Superintendent of Schools for the Andrew Rural Academy Foundation Dr. Natalie Rose says they are very excited to recruit teachers for the new school, and are looking for educators who think not only of the work done in the classroom, but beyond.

While the job fair is looking to recruit teachers for Kindergarten to Grade 12, the school is also actively looking for teaching assistants, food and beverage staff, facilities personnel, and volunteers.

In addition to the job fair, an enrollment drive for those who might be interested in registering for the Andrew Rural Academy is also happening this month. The drive hits the road on June 19th, 20th, and 24th, and will be making stops in Vilna, Smoky Lake, Chipman, Willingdon, and Andrew. The school is hoping to start their inaugural year with 125 students attending.

The Job Fair will take place on June 19th and 20th from 3pm to 6pm, and June 21st from 10am to 1pm, at the Andrew Rural Academy.

To find out more about the job fair and enrollment drive, be sure to follow the Andrew Rural Academy on Facebook. You can also keep up to date on the school’s progress by visiting andrewruralacademy.ca. If you would like to contact the school with any questions, you can send an email to admin@andrewruralacademy.ca, or give them a call at 780-365-7836.