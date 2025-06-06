Registration is now open for the Sizzlin’ Summer Day Camp hosted by the Vegreville and District FCSS.

This is a daily camp for children that runs throughout July and August. Cost per child is $20 per day, and 25 spots are available each day. You can register for individual days or full weeks. Registration is conducted on a first come, first serve basis, so if you’re interested in signing your child up for the program, be sure to contact the FCSS as soon as possible.

To find out more or register for the Sizzlin’ Summer Day Camp, you can call the Vegreville and District FCSS at 780-632-3966, send them an email at fcss@vegreville.com, or visit their office in person at 4829 50th Avenue.