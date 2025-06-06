The Father’s Day Event is making its annual return to Vegreville on June 15th. This long-standing event is the perfect way to celebrate dad and spend time with family with a ton of fun activities for everyone.

Derek Fox, Co-Chair for the Father’s Day Event, says that he’s always pleased to see just how much support the celebration receives from residents and various local businesses from around Town.

The affair kicks off when gates open at 10am at the Vegreville Ag Society Grounds. The various activities slated for the day include a Show n’ Shine, Demolition Derby, Antique Tractor Display, and an amazing display of vintage and custom motorcycles. Food trucks and local vendors will also be on site for those looking to partake in some goodies and treats!

Admission is just $10 for anyone 16 years and older, $5 for folks aged 6 to 15, and children under 6 years old are free to enter.

For more information about the annual Father’s Day Event, you can visit the Vegreville Agricultural Society website at vegag.ca.