Federal Internal Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland says she hopes all parties will unite to pass the Liberal government’s free trade bill unanimously.

The legislation to remove all federal impediments to trade between the provinces has yet to be introduced, but Freeland says it will come “very soon.”

However, Parliament is to start its summer break in less than three weeks.

Freeland tells CTV that now is a critical moment in Canada’s history, and it’s not a time to “dither.”