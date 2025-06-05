Subscribe to Local News
News

Governments are promising to boost amount of money collected by CRC for those affected by wildfires

By Nikki Ritchot
Red Cross Logo
Canadian Red Cross Logo. (Sourced from CRC Facebook page)

Several governments are promising to boost the amount of money collected by the Canadian Red Cross for those affected by wildfires across the prairies.

The federal government has announced it will match, dollar-for-dollar, all donations made.

Provincial governments in Manitoba and Saskatchewan are following suit.

Ottawa has already sent in Canadian Armed Forces personnel and equipment to northern Manitoba,  and is prepared to do the same if the Saskatchewan or Alberta governments make similar requests.

