The Vegreville Medieval Faire and Artisan Market is returning for its second year this summer.

Lead Instigator Gail Stamp from Legend Works Events Incorporated, who hosts these medieval-themed celebrations across Alberta, says that they had such a great response from the community last July in Vegreville, that a second year was guaranteed.

The Faire and Market will include many activities for people of all ages, including talented vendors and interactive displays, authentic costumes and medieval décor, live music, and of course, a glorious feast. The event is also the perfect place for cosplayers looking to display their garb!

The Medieval Fair and Artisan Market makes its way to the Vegreville Ag Society Grounds July 11th to 13th. For a complete list of entertainers and activities slated for the event, or to pre-purchase tickets, you can visit www.calgarymedievalfaire.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate the day of the event.