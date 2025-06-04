Subscribe to Local News
Sports

Blue Jays Bats Bamboozled

By Jeff Dyck
With Tuesday's loss, the Jays record falls to 2-3 on the season.

It was a tough night for offence as the Vegreville Blue Jays hosted The Rivals in Powerline Baseball League action on Tuesday. The two clubs struggled to get runs across and when the dust settled, the defending champion Rivals left town with a 2-1 victory. The lone Vegreville run came on a solo homerun from shortstop Grayson Soprovich. Randall Ziegler pitched five solid innings for the Jays, giving up one run on four hits while striking out eight. The veteran right-hander has taken over the majority of pitching duties after an injury to ace Kyle Muzechka. He says things are rolling right now but there’s some big tests looming.

The Blue Jays will travel to Rosalind for a double-header this Sunday. Their next home action will be June 12th when the Armena Royals come to town.

It was another solid night at the dish for Grayson Soprovich. The shortstop went 2-for-4 with a single, a homerun and a stolen base.
Randall Ziegler delivers another pitch. The right-hander struck out eight over five innings, giving up just one run.
Second baseman Colton Ziegler throws out a runner at first. (Photos courtesy of Jeff Dyck, MyVegrevilleNow.com staff)
