It was a tough night for offence as the Vegreville Blue Jays hosted The Rivals in Powerline Baseball League action on Tuesday. The two clubs struggled to get runs across and when the dust settled, the defending champion Rivals left town with a 2-1 victory. The lone Vegreville run came on a solo homerun from shortstop Grayson Soprovich. Randall Ziegler pitched five solid innings for the Jays, giving up one run on four hits while striking out eight. The veteran right-hander has taken over the majority of pitching duties after an injury to ace Kyle Muzechka. He says things are rolling right now but there’s some big tests looming.

The Blue Jays will travel to Rosalind for a double-header this Sunday. Their next home action will be June 12th when the Armena Royals come to town.