Farm Credit Canada has committed to a $2 billion investment by 2030 to advance agriculture technology innovation across the country’s agriculture and food industry.

FCC Capital Vice President of Strategic Finance and Business Development Graeme Millen says eligible companies to receive investments are primarily private companies, specifically those involved with, or have “demonstrated clear potential” to enhance Canadian agriculture.

In its first year of operations, FCC Capital has already built itself a foundation after closing nine direct investment deals, amounting to $170 million.