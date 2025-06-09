Subscribe to Local News
Dog Patch Music Festival Giveaway

Dog Patch Musical Festival Giveaway 2025 106.5 The Ranch contest banner

Presented by the Dog Patch Music Festival106.5 FM The Ranch

Celebrate 11 years of music, community, and good times at the Dog Patch Music Festival July 25th, 26th, & 27th in Loon Lake!

Dog Patch Music Festival and 106.5 FM The Ranch want you to experience the family-friendly
music festival of Dog Patch weekend passes to enjoy a stacked lineup filled with amazing
homegrown and local Saskatchewan talent and artists coming in as far as California! These
weekend passes can be used for the entire festival weekend (July 25th – 27th), and there’s also
free camping for the weekend! You can also find out more at the Dog Patch Music Festival
page on Facebook.

One (1) lucky WINNER will receive two (2) weekend passes to
Dog Patch Music Festival
(valued at $240.00 per pair of tickets).

Deadline to enter is July 6th, 2025.

The Dog Patch Music Festival
will take place in Loon Lake, July 26th, 27th, and 28th, 2025.

