Presented by the Dog Patch Music Festival & 106.5 FM The Ranch

Celebrate 11 years of music, community, and good times at the Dog Patch Music Festival July 25th, 26th, & 27th in Loon Lake!

Dog Patch Music Festival and 106.5 FM The Ranch want you to experience the family-friendly

music festival of Dog Patch weekend passes to enjoy a stacked lineup filled with amazing

homegrown and local Saskatchewan talent and artists coming in as far as California! These

weekend passes can be used for the entire festival weekend (July 25th – 27th), and there’s also

free camping for the weekend! You can also find out more at the Dog Patch Music Festival

page on Facebook.

One (1) lucky WINNER will receive two (2) weekend passes to

Dog Patch Music Festival

(valued at $240.00 per pair of tickets).

Deadline to enter is July 6th, 2025.

The Dog Patch Music Festival

will take place in Loon Lake, July 26th, 27th, and 28th, 2025.