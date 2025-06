Canada Post is rejecting the Canadian Union of Postal Workers’ request to send their contract dispute to binding arbitration.

The union’s 55-thousand workers have been in a legal strike position for ten days but, so far, have only instituted a ban on overtime.

The corporation says the arbitration process could take as long as a year…..adding to its already-precarious financial position.

Canada Post presented what it called its “final offers” to the union last Wednesday.