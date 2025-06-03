The Viking Beaver Family and Community Support Services will be hosting an information session on elder abuse and how to prevent it this month. The meeting will cover topics like recognizing when elder abuse might be taking place, and how neighbours, friends and family can help protect older adults.

Community Programmer for the Viking Beaver FCSS Jo Dunkley says that it’s so important to continue having these conversations within our communities.

The session will take place on Thursday, June 12th from 1:30pm to 3pm at the Holden Seniors Drop-In Centre. The meeting is free to attend and pre-registration would be appreciated, but is not required.

For more information or to register for the session, you can call the Viking Beaver FCSS at 780-336-4024.