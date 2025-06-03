Mobile Mammography Cancer Screening is returning to Vegreville this month from June 17th to 26th at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Screening mammograms are routine tests used to find early signs of cancer in individuals who have no breast problems or symptoms. Early detection with mammograms is one of the reasons that most women are now surviving breast cancer.

AHS recommends that women between the ages of 45 and 74 receive preventative screenings every two years, and no referral is needed. If you’re outside of this age range, please talk with your healthcare provider before booking a screening.

Appointments are required for these screenings, so if you’d like to register, please call 1-800-667-0604. For more information about mammography cancer testing, you can visit screeningforlife.ca.