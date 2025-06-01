Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsSportsNordick Claims Title On Championship Sunday
Sports

Nordick Claims Title On Championship Sunday

By Jeff Dyck
Local favourite Dwayne Dubuc crosses first in Sunday's Heat #5. Dubuc would finish second overall for the weekend. (Photo courtesy of Jeff Dyck, MyVegrevilleNow.com staff)

Rob Nordick is back on top at the Dash To Summer. The 2023 champion regained his crown, beating out second-place Dwayne Dubuc and third place Kyle McKay with a total time of 203.17. Kyle McKay took home day money on Championship Sunday in Vegreville. His time of 66.97 was the second fastest time of the weekend and helped him to a third overall finish in the standings. Next up for the APCCA is a trip to Rocky Mountain House for four nights of racing at the Rocky Rodeo. The next time you can catch chuckwagons on The Ranch will be July 4, 5 and 6 when we follow the APCCA to Viking.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    ckvg Now playing play

    The Ranch logo