Rob Nordick is back on top at the Dash To Summer. The 2023 champion regained his crown, beating out second-place Dwayne Dubuc and third place Kyle McKay with a total time of 203.17. Kyle McKay took home day money on Championship Sunday in Vegreville. His time of 66.97 was the second fastest time of the weekend and helped him to a third overall finish in the standings. Next up for the APCCA is a trip to Rocky Mountain House for four nights of racing at the Rocky Rodeo. The next time you can catch chuckwagons on The Ranch will be July 4, 5 and 6 when we follow the APCCA to Viking.