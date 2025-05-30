Saskatchewan is the latest to declare a province-wide state of emergency, as wildfires continue to spread.

Premier Scott Moe says the conditions facing the province, especially in the north, are unlike any they’ve seen before.

In neighbouring Manitoba, where a state of emergency was declared on Wednesday, the residents of the city of Flin Flon, about five-thousand people, are among the 17-thousand under mandatory evacuation.

Earlier this month, two people died when they were trapped by the flames of a fast-moving wildfire in the province’s eastern region.