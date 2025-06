The Bonnyville Oil & Gas Show is back and bigger than ever!

It runs June 18th from 10 to 7 and June 19th from 10 to 4 at the Bonnyville Centennial Centre. It’s free to attend and features over 100 exhibitors showing off the latest in oil and gas tech and innovation.

There will also be expert presentations, networking opportunities, and more. You can skip the lines by registering early at bonnyvilleoilandgasshow.com.