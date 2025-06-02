This week marks Alberta Seniors’ Week, starting today and running until June 8th.

There are a number of fun activities scheduled here in Vegreville for the week, including $2 bowling from 12pm to 4pm at the Vegreville Bowling Lanes from Tuesday to Thursday and Coffee and Conversation sessions with a special treat from 11am to 12pm at the Vegreville Library on Tuesday and Thursday.

Free coffee will also be available with the purchase of a meal at Albert’s Family Restaurant all week, and seniors may receive a free cookie between 8am and 11am at the Nest Café and Boutique.

For a complete list of Seniors’ Week events here in Vegreville, please visit our Facebook page at The Ranch Vegreville. For more information about Seniors’ Week across the province, you can click here.