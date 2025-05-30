The MD of Bonnyville has approved $1.5 million in funding for the Glendon Arena Modernization and Renovation Project.

The decision was made during the May 13 council meeting after a request from the Village of Glendon.

The upgrades are part of phase two of the project and are expected to increase arena use across the region. While some councillors raised concerns about ongoing maintenance costs and local spending priorities, most agreed the arena benefits the wider community.

The funding was approved with a 5-1 vote.