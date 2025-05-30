The Town of Vegreville is preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Pysanka this July. The Vegreville and District Chamber of Commerce has been hard at work to arrange the celebrations, happening on Saturday, July 26th.

General Manager for the Chamber Connie Steinwand says that the Pysanka remains an important symbol of our Town and attracts many tourists to the area each year since its official unveiling in 1975.

The all day celebration will of course take place at Pysanka Park and will kick off with a pancake breakfast at 9am. Other activities slated for the event include opening ceremonies, on stage entertainment, a kids zone, a farmers market, and much more.

Volunteers and potential entertainment acts are still needed for the event at this time, so if you’re interested lending a helping hand for various activities throughout the day or would like to perform, you can call the Vegreville and District Chamber of Commerce at 780-632-2771.

For more details about the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Pysanka, you can visit the Vegreville and District Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.