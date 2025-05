The Vegreville Blue Jays are back in action in the Powerline Baseball League this evening.

Fresh off a win over Tofield on Tuesday, the Birds take their 2 and 1 record to Armena for a meeting with the Royals. Armena also comes in with a record of 2 and 1.

Your next chance to catch the Blue Jays at home will be June 3rd when they play host to the defending PBL champions, the Rivals.