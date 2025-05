May 28, 2025

PHONED IN ITEMS

For sale: Harley clock $10/Suitcase ramp $20 780-632-1186

TEXTED IN ITEMS

For sale: Kitchen sink with Moen tap set, in very good condition $150/Bathroom sink and tap, in good condition $50/Electric trolling motor, 54 lbs of thrust, works well $150 780-385-6036

For sale: 1997 Honda Shadow 1100 American Classic Edition, black in colour, low miles, in mint condition $3800 587-280-0976