Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsAlberta celebrates Rural Health Week
Local News

Alberta celebrates Rural Health Week

By Nikki Ritchot
Alberta Rural Health Week Logo.
Alberta Rural Health Week Logo. (Sourced from the RHPAP website)

Alberta is celebrating Rural Health Week this week from May 26th to 30th. The week is meant to honour and recognize the contributions of healthcare professionals in rural areas throughout the province.

Here in Vegreville, an Attraction and Retention committee has been assembled to aid in bringing and keeping doctors, nurses, and other health professionals in our area.

Councillor for the County of Minburn and Committee Chairperson Tara Kuzio says that the work being done to gather healthcare professionals by the committee remains more important than ever.

Kuzio goes on to say that one of the goals of the Attraction and Retention committee is to highlight all of the wonderful aspects of Vegreville and the surrounding area by going on site tours with potential healthcare professionals. She says it remains the mission of the committee to attract and retain as many health workers to our area as possible.

For more information about Alberta Rural Health Week and the Vegreville Attraction and Retention Committee, you can visit the Rural Health Professions Action Plan website at rhpap.ca.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    ckvg Now playing play

    The Ranch logo