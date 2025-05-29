Alberta is celebrating Rural Health Week this week from May 26th to 30th. The week is meant to honour and recognize the contributions of healthcare professionals in rural areas throughout the province.

Here in Vegreville, an Attraction and Retention committee has been assembled to aid in bringing and keeping doctors, nurses, and other health professionals in our area.

Councillor for the County of Minburn and Committee Chairperson Tara Kuzio says that the work being done to gather healthcare professionals by the committee remains more important than ever.

Kuzio goes on to say that one of the goals of the Attraction and Retention committee is to highlight all of the wonderful aspects of Vegreville and the surrounding area by going on site tours with potential healthcare professionals. She says it remains the mission of the committee to attract and retain as many health workers to our area as possible.

For more information about Alberta Rural Health Week and the Vegreville Attraction and Retention Committee, you can visit the Rural Health Professions Action Plan website at rhpap.ca.