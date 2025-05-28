It wasn’t the prettiest victory but a win is a win. The Vegreville Blue Jays picked up that important win, beating Tofield 4-2 in Tuesday night’s Powerline Baseball League action. Grayson Soprovich led the way, reaching base three times and scoring twice while stealing a pair of bases. Randall Ziegler drove in a pair of runs while getting the start and striking out seven over three innings. Following a pair of perfect innings from Logan Janzen, Stephen Hrabec pitched the final two for the save. The veteran says going forward, they’re looking to see their young talent develop.

With the win, the Jays improve to 2-1 on the season. They’ll be back in action Thursday night when they visit Armena.