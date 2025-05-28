Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsSportsBlue Jays Grind Out Win Over Tofield
Sports

Blue Jays Grind Out Win Over Tofield

By Jeff Dyck
The Blue Jays and Braves shake hands after a hard-fought Tuesday night match-up.

It wasn’t the prettiest victory but a win is a win. The Vegreville Blue Jays picked up that important win, beating Tofield 4-2 in Tuesday night’s Powerline Baseball League action. Grayson Soprovich led the way, reaching base three times and scoring twice while stealing a pair of bases. Randall Ziegler drove in a pair of runs while getting the start and striking out seven over three innings. Following a pair of perfect innings from Logan Janzen, Stephen Hrabec pitched the final two for the save. The veteran says going forward, they’re looking to see their young talent develop.

With the win, the Jays improve to 2-1 on the season. They’ll be back in action Thursday night when they visit Armena.

The Jays picked up their first home win of the 2025 season on Tuesday night.
Randall Ziegler turned in a solid start, giving up two runs in three innings while striking out seven.
Grayson Soprovich digs in for an at-bat. The leadoff man was hit by a pitch, cracked an RBI double and drew a walk in three plate appearances while stealing two bases and scoring twice.
After catching the first five innings, Stephen Hrabec pitched the final two to earn the save. (Photos courtesy of Jeff Dyck, MyVegrevilleNow.com staff)

 

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    ckvg Now playing play

    The Ranch logo