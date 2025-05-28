Chuckwagon season is officially here!

The Dash to Summer takes place this weekend at the Vegreville Ag Society Grounds. The weekend will be jam packed with numerous activities for people of all ages, including beer gardens, a bean bag tournament, a pancake breakfast on Saturday morning, and of course, the APCCA Chariot and Chuckwagon races.

Everything kicks off on Friday, May 30th at 3pm when gates open.

Be sure to keep it tuned here to The Ranch 106.5 for all the heart stopping chuckwagon action which we will broadcasting throughout the weekend.

For detailed itinerary of the Dash to Summer event, you can click here.