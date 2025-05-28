The Town of Vegreville Municipal Services Department and Vegreville Fire Services will be hosting two community biking events this July.

The Bicycle Rodeo will take place on Wednesday, July 16th starting at 10am. This event is intended for younger riders in grades Kindergarten to Grade 6.

The Community Ride will take place on Saturday, July 19th starting at 10am and is intended for riders of all ages.

Please note that helmets and bicycles are mandatory for participation in both events.

Pre-registration will be required for the Bicycle Rodeo. For more details on these events or to register, you can click here.