May 27, 2025

PHONED IN ITEMS

For sale: Set of four aluminum rims off of a 1500 Dodge truck, 275-60R20 tires with sensors and 20% tread left $700 780-603-0969 Two Hills, AB

TEXTED IN ITEMS

For sale: Three boys bicycles, one is an Infinity Gravity 21-speed, 16-inch frame, in mint condition for $75, one is a Sportex 12-speed mountain bike, 16-inch frame, will need a front tire tube but otherwise in excellent condition $50, the final one is a five-speed Mountain Tour bike, 13-inch frame, in excellent condition $40 780-278-7331 Vegreville, AB

For sale: Three 20-foot long grain kettle feeders, built out of conveyor belt in 2 3/8 pipe $1100 each 587-280-0227