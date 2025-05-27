The Community Association for Lasting Success is looking back at the fantastic school year that was the 2024/2025 season.

CALS is a non-profit charitable organization that specializes in helping children and their families by offering programs and services to enhance the development, well being, and education of younger children in Vegreville and the surrounding area.

CALS hosts a number of programs throughout the school year, including the Breakfast Club, which provides snacks for children at A.L Horton Elementary, St. Martin’s School, and the Next Step Outreach Program.

Executive Director for the Community Association for Lasting Success Jen Dixon says that she is so proud of the work that the organization does for the community of Vegreville, and that their programs continue to be an important step in helping younger children reach their potential.

As the summer months approach, CALS is pleased to announce that they will be hosting a summer day camp they’re calling Little Explorers for children aged 3 to 5. The program will run July 2nd to August 14th. Registration for Little Explorers is now open.

CALS would also like to let residents know that registration is now open for the 2025/2026 Head Start program. This is an early learning program for eligible 3 and 4 year olds that helps children build language, motor, and social-emotional skills to ensure they are ready for school success.

If you’re looking to register your children for either of these programs, you can call CALS at 780-632-3225. To learn more about CALS and what they offer, you can visit their website at vcals.org.