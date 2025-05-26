Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church will be hosting a perogy supper on Wednesday, May 28th from 5pm to 6:30pm.

They have a large menu on offer, including your choice of perogy, baked chicken, ham, borscht, and dessert.

Dine-in or takeout is available.

Admission is cash only, and is $23 per adult, kids between the ages 6 and 12 are $8 each, and children aged 5 and under are free.

To pre-order, you can call 780-632-3433, or you can send an email to ucveg@telusplanet.net.

This will be the last perogy supper hosted by Holy Trinity until September, so be sure to get your orders in!