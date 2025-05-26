Subscribe to Local News
Local News

Perogy Supper hosted by Holy Trinity Catholic Church happens this week

By Nikki Ritchot
Town of Vegreville Welcome Sign. (Photo by Nikki Ritchot, MyVegrevilleNow Staff)

Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church will be hosting a perogy supper on Wednesday, May 28th from 5pm to 6:30pm.

They have a large menu on offer, including your choice of perogy, baked chicken, ham, borscht, and dessert.

Dine-in or takeout is available.

Admission is cash only, and is $23 per adult, kids between the ages 6 and 12 are $8 each, and children aged 5 and under are free.

To pre-order, you can call 780-632-3433, or you can send an email to ucveg@telusplanet.net.

This will be the last perogy supper hosted by Holy Trinity until September, so be sure to get your orders in!

