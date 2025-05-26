Chuckwagon season is just around the corner and as the province prepares for all the action, we here in Vegreville are gearing up for our first event with the Dash to Summer, happening on May 30th, 31st, and June 1st.

Long time chuckwagon driver and Chuckwagon Chairman for the Vegreville Agricultural Society Shane Cartier says he is looking forward to the new season, and very excited to take part in the Dash to Summer.

The Dash to Summer will take place at the Vegreville Ag Society Grounds and will include many fun activities throughout the weekend. For a complete itinerary, you can visit Vegreville Agricultural Society website at vegag.ca.